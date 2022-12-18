Insurers champion highest blood donation ever in 3 months

The insurance sector voluntarily offered to donate blood to the needy

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomaa, Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Hospital, has commended the insurance industry for voluntarily donating 2,015 units of blood to the National Blood Bank in 2022. He made the commendation when Commissioner of Insurance Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori called on management and staff of the teaching hospital last week.

Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori led his team of insurance practitioners to the Child Health Unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to give thanks and close the 2022 blood donation year. He urged other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture of the insurance industry and donate voluntary to the blood bank.



According to the Commissioner, the insurance sector voluntarily offered to donate blood to the needy in August 2021; that year the industry donated 822 units to the blood bank, and after three months in 2022 the voluntary donation had risen to 2,015 units nationally.

The CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital also urged the National Health Insurance Scheme to absorb trauma cases into its ambit. He assured insurers that the hospital is also making in-house arrangements to solicit for blood donors in the near future. He revealed that so far the insurance industry has donated the highest ever in Ghana within a space of three months.



In a related development, the insurance industry also donated equipment to the maternity ward.