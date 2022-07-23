Integrity Survey: We did not talk to bribe takers – GSS

Prof. Samuel Annim, Government statistician

The Director and Deputy Coordinator, Ghana Statistical Service, Mr Anthony Amuzu-Pharin has made it known that information on Integrity survey was gathered from only persons who paid bribes to government officials but not those who took the bride.

The new survey that gauges the actual payment or actions that constitute bribes has revealed that nearly GH¢5 billion was paid in cash as bribes to public officials last year.



The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) commissioned the survey, in collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), with support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC).



According to the Ghana Integrity of Public Services Survey (GIPSS), bribes totaled more than $17.4 million in the first nationwide poll, “Corruption in Ghana — People’s Experiences and Opinion.”



People aged 18 and over were interviewed in 15,000 homes throughout Ghana to acquire evidence-based information on the sorts of corruption impacting the community.



Except for 84.8 percent of bribes given in cash, 13.3 percent were meals and beverages; 9.7 percent were other services provided; 5 percent were jewels; and 2.2% of bribes paid were animals.



Many people paid bribes to expedite operations; 15.8% paid as a sign of gratitude; 13.88% paid to prevent fines; 10.8% paid to avoid issues, and 3.18% paid to avoid the termination of public services.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Mr Anthony Amuzu-Pharin explained that,”We selected 15,000 people across the country so we go to the respondents in the households and ask them of their experience, whether they have ever paid a bribe.



"If they have ever, to which institution? And that is the way we came out with the results. If someone says he or she paid bride, we ask them how much they paid, whether it was cash or kind. We did not talk to those who received the bribe.”



Police



The Integrity survey also indicated that Ghana Police Service topped the list of public entities that accept bribes and engage in corrupt behaviour.



Mr Anthony Amuzu-Pharin speaking on that said when they asked the respondents if they ever paid bribes to any institution or persons, they mostly mentioned the police.



Meanwhile, he said CHRAJ will use the report to do their policy review and advise government on how to minimise corruption