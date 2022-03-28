Intensify police patrol at night to help curb crime in Sawla - Residents appeal

The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region

Correspondence from Savannah Region

Residents of Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region have asked the police to intensify night patrol in the town to curb the rising insecurity in the District.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, they maintained that the presence or visibility of the police patrol at vantage points at night will be an assurance of safety for lives and property.



Their appeal is on the back of the recent strange killings, half burials, and the rampant robbery cases recorded in both the Sawla and Bole Districts.



According to them, the increasing cases of social vices in the Sawla township have brought about fear and panic making life at night unsafe for them.



They also noted that the presence of the police patrol will create a safe environment for businessmen and also instill fear in criminals who are committing dastardly acts.

Mr. Saaka Chipura, who deals in "second hand" footwear told GhanaWeb, that the fear of crime will reduce in the Sawla township with the presence visibility of a night police patrol team because the criminals will know that there is a close eye on them.



"The presence of a night police patrol will bring a very big sigh of relief to us. Because the regular patrols will deter the criminals from carrying out the ungodly acts," he stressed.



Mr. Wayo Habib, a mobile money agent noted that the visibility of the police patrol will prevent the crimes from happening and appealed to the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo Dampare through the Savannah Regional Police Command to delegate a special night patrol team to the town to protect lives.



He stressed that they should endeavor to prevent the crimes from happening rather than waiting for them to occur before instituting investigations.



"They should not wait for the killings to happen before investigating but be proactive and nib the canker in the bud," he appealed.

"The rising insecurity in Sawla is alarming and has become a source of worry to us. The rate at which mobile money vendors are being shot at is very grave and people are afraid these days to venture into the mobile money business," Mr. Mahama Abdullah lamented.



Residents are, therefore, appealing to authorities to intervene by ensuring that there is a special night police patrol in the town to curb the insecurity situation.



It will be recalled that on Saturday, February 19, 2022, an unidentified body of a man was found half-buried with his head exposed near the Roman Catholic cluster of schools in the Sawla township causing fear and panic among residents.



The incident preceded two similar cases reported in the neighbouring Bole District heightening fear among residents of the two neighbouring districts.



Meanwhile, the shooting incident involving the mobile money vendor on March 26, is the second time in five months a mobile money vendor has been attacked.