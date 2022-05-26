0
Menu
News

Intensify policing on our borders – Gov’t charged

123202080644 8cs1vjiuup Aflao Border.webp?fit=800%2C548&ssl=1 File photo

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

The government of Ghana has been advised to increase policing along the country’s borders as the threat of terrorism grows.

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam posits the country’s land borders have become porous, making it a possible entry point for terrorists.

The Ministry of National Security issued a terrorist threat warning on May 17. Officials cited security conditions in the region and recent attacks against neighbouring countries and concluded that there was reason to believe that Ghana was being targeted. Authorities have requested heightened vigilance, including at mass gatherings and public and religious places, such as mosques and churches. No further precise intelligence was provided.

Increased security measures, including checkpoints, patrols, and random vehicle searches, are possible, notably in urban centres such as Accra. Localized transport disruptions could occur in areas with a heavy security presence.

The warning follows an attack by dozens of unidentified assailants against a security post along Togo’s border with Burkina Faso in the Savanes Region overnight May 9-10 and an increase in attacks in northern Cote d’Ivoire in 2021 and Benin in 2022. Groups linked with Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) have been implicated in these incidents. The threat of a further expansion southward into coastal West Africa, including Ghana, remains possible.

Speaking on the Editors’ Take discussion on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, Andy Kankam said, “We need to be policing our borders and strengthening them all the time.  Immigration Officers must be vigilant and make sure all gaps at our borders are secured.

Andy Kankam further stressed the need for government to assign dedicated security personnel to man the land borders. “Unlike how we managed our borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, this time around we need to do it right and make sure Immigration Officials monitor and ensure our land borders are airtight.”

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%