Interdict ambulance crew for death of 30-year-old nursing mother – Akandoh

Juaboso lawmaker, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has called for the interdiction of the ambulance crew following the death of the nursing mother who was being transferred from Takoradi to Accra on referral.

Following the death of the woman, the husband John Obiri Yeboah, accused personnel of the National Ambulance Service of gross unprofessionalism, leading to the death of his wife.



Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, January 12, Mr Mintah Akandoh said “We will never leave this matter, we will pursue this matter to its logical conclusion. So far, we have listened to the family, we have listened to the facility for the referral. There are more questions than answers that have been provided so far.



“So, for me, even at this hour if the ambulance driver and the crew are interdicted pending investigation that won't be bad at all.”



Meanwhile, Head of Public Relations at the National Ambulance Service (NAS) Simon Yousiff Kewura says the Service cannot be blamed for the death of the nursing mother being transferred from Takoradi to Accra on referral.



Speaking in an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show, Mr Yousif Kewura revealed a disagreement between nurses and a doctor at the Holy Child Hospital Fijai in Sekondi-Takoradi might have caused the delay, which perhaps led to the death of the patient.

Narrating events leading to the death of his wife on Connect FM’s morning show, Mr Obiri Yeboah explained to the host that his wife successfully underwent surgery on Tuesday, January 4 at the Holy Child Hospital.



He had gone home and was preparing food for the wife when he received a call from his wife’s sister that his wife had suffered a complication and was to be transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



But Mr Obiri Yeboah said the Ambulance Service officials demanded an amount of GH¢600 to enable them to buy fuel.



He explained that the officials caused an undue delay with their demand for the money.



“Whilst on our way to Accra, the [National] Ambulance Service personnel stopped and asked me to bring an amount of GH¢600 for fuel. I had only GH¢150 on me then, they took GH¢50 and bought the fuel. Right after buying the fuel, they returned to Takoradi whilst my wife was suffering,” he narrated.

But the NAS PRO insisted the Service cannot be blamed for the death.



“We were called by the hospital to convey the patient to Korle Bu. The hospital told us that the husband of the patient will pay the cost of the fuel. We wanted to buy the fuel along the way but the husband of the patient did not have the money.



“At the same time the hospital called and asked us to return and take the baby she delivered along. After getting to the hospital, there was a heated argument between the nurse and the doctor and that caused the delay and the subsequent death of the patient, so we cannot be blamed,” he stated.



