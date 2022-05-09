Interim officers of NPP branch in India commissioned

The interim officers are to steer the affairs of the NPP party in India

Source: Nana Boateng

The Diaspora executives of the New Patriotic Party in Japan and Korea have appointed a seventeen-member Interim Executive Committee to steer the affairs of the NPP party in India.

They are Ms. Mercy Stephanie Lamptey – chairperson, Mr. Emmanuel Borna Peasah – 1st vice-chair, Mr. Solomon Kwame Acquah – 2nd vice-chair, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim Barko – secretary, Mr. Lawrence Kwaku Armah – Dpt secretary, Mr. Abdul Razak Ibrahim Barko- organizer, Mr. Richmond Agyei Akwasi Boateng – Dpt organizer, Ms. Doretha Kyeraah - women org. Ms. Sharon Okyerewaa Takyi – Dpt women org., Mr. Enock Obuor – youth org., Mr. Tom Tuffuor – Dpt youth org., Mr. Eric Nkansah – treasurer, Mr. Christian Attah Adjei – financial secretary, Mr. Mawuko – communication officer, Mr. Jeffery Parker Swatson – Dpt communication officer, Ms. Ella Otsin – welfare officer, Mr. Israel Appiah Kubi – IT officer.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Richard Zinleri, NPP Korea Chairman, urged them to eschew negative tendencies, which would militate against the party and they should let unity be their hallmark. Again they should be ready for many challenges but they shouldn’t be discouraged. They shouldn’t tolerate favoritism in their decision-making, they should be transparent in any decision they make as interim executive members.



Mr. Michael Awuah, NPP Japan 1st vice-chair also urged them to put away discrimination that can affect them and the party as a whole drastically. They should always think about the NPP party and their members first and that will always move them higher and higher. I really know the task given to you is not an easy one but stand firm and always consult us when you need any help or advice, our doors are always open.



I plead that any member who gets a higher position in the party due to his or her work done should be made a patron, he added.

The interim chairperson of NPP-India, Ms. Mercy Stephanie Lamptey thanked them for her appointment and promised to build a formidable base of NPP in India by bringing together Ghanaians there to project the good work of the party across the globe.



"Even though I am the chairperson, my executives and the members should know I can't do the work without them so I need their support to achieve our aim," she said.



"I was once a normal member like you but you have the belief in me and appointed me as your leader so please come to me anytime, share ideas with me and I promise to listen to you whether rain or shine," she added