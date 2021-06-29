Interior Minister condemns deadly attack on #FixTheCountry campaigner

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has condemned the deadly attack on Anyass Ibrahim at Dagombaline, a suburb of Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been charged to bring the perpetrators to book.



Speaking on the sidelines of a national dialogue on peace on Tuesday, June 29, Mr. Dery, who is also Member of Parliament for Nabdam Constituency, said: “I am making sure that the police follow up.”



Anyass Ibrahim, popularly known on Facebook as Macho Kaaka, was violently attacked by unknown men Sunday dawn while returning home.



He sustained various degrees of head injury and was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital.



But the critical nature of his injuries forced medical stuff to transfer him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he lost his life.



Already, police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two persons in the connection with the crime.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery described the incident as a “criminal act”.



“We condemn it,” he stressed.



“Government does not support illegal criminal acts at all.”



He extended government’s condolences to the bereaved family, who have called for justice for the deceased.



“[I] ask all those who have information about what exactly happened to come forward. I am assuring you that government is not out to protect any criminal.”