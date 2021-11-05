Interior Minister confers with Spanish Ambassador to Ghana

Ambrose Dery (right) in a chat with Javier Gutiérrez

The Ministry of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has called for the expansion of commercial relationships between Ghana and Spain to boost investment in the country.

He said though the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has caused a lot of challenges across the globe, there was the need to find ways to boost businesses which would in turn improve the economy.



Mr. Dery made these remarks yesterday when the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutiérrez paid a courtesy call on him in Accra.



The purpose of the visit was to introduce himself to the Minister as the new envoy of Spain to Ghana and look at ways to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.



Mr. Dery said security in Ghana was very paramount and therefore government would continue to put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of the people in Ghana.

They also discussed issues relating to collaboration in security, governance, and technical assistance.



Mr. Dery assured the Spanish ambassador of the Ministry’s readiness to work with him to strengthen the existing bonds between the two countries.



Mr Gutiérrez expressed his gratitude to the Minister for the warm reception and assured him of his government’s continued support and collaboration.