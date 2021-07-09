Interior Minister declines questions on DSP Azugu’s reassignment

Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, declined to answer two questions in relation to the reassignment of DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu from the Ministry of National Security to the Ghana Police Service.

The Emile Short Commission which probed the Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election violence recommended in its report that DSP Azugu be removed as the head of the SWAT team at the National Security and reassigned.



It however emerged two years later that he was still at the National Security when he reportedly dispatched armed operatives who raided Citi FM/TV in their quest to arrest a journalist.



The minority in parliament asked why DSP Azugu was still at the National Security all the while despite the Emile Short Commission’s recommendations. But the Interior Minister disclosed DSP Azugu had been reassigned few months ago.



“DSP Kojo Samuel Azugu has since 27th May 2021 been recalled by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from the Ministry of National Security and has duly been reassigned within the Ghana Police Service. So he is no more with the National Security, he is now with the Ghana Police Service,” Mr. Dery told the House.



Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini sought to know from the minister if the 27th reassignment was because of the Citi TV/FM raid or it was based on the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission.

But the minister declined to answer the question insisting, “I’m not in a position to answer that question.”



The Minister was further asked to tell the House the specific unit within the Ghana Police Service DSP Azugu has been reassigned. Again the minister declined.



“It’s not part of this question and I’m not aware,” he responded.



