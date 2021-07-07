Interior Minister was not part of Committee’s delegation to Ejura – Media Liaison Officer

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Source: GNA

The Ministerial Committee probing the shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region has said the Minister of the Interior was not part of its delegation that visited the community on Monday, July 05.

The Committee was in the community to interact with the Ejura Traditional Authority, and also on a fact-finding mission, as part of its work.



In setting the records straight, the Media Liaison Officer for the Committee, Mr. Kwabia Owusu Mensah, told the media in Kumasi, that the Committee came to the town as part of its work.



The Mr. Justice George Kingsley Koomson-chaired Committee begun sitting at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi on Tuesday, and would be inviting witnesses to appear before it.



Mr. Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, on his recent visit to Ejura, announced the setting up of the three-member Ministerial Committee to probe the issue.



It has ten days to finish its work and submit recommendations to the government, he said.

Two young men, Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, both in their 20s, who lost their lives in the shooting incident, had since been buried.



The incident was triggered by the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, 45, who was said to have been brutally assaulted while returning home on a motorbike three days before the disturbances.



Three accused persons, Ibrahim Issaka, Fuseini Alhassan, and Iddi Mohammed, who were arrested in connection with Kaaka’s death, have been remanded into Police custody by the Asokwa District Court.



They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder and will reappear on July 22.



On their visit to Ejura, Mr. Justice Koomson invited the public to be supportive of the work of the Committee as it probed the shooting incident and circumstances leading to Kaaka’s death.