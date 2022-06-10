Interior ministry renews curfew in 8 communities in Bono Region

Curfew imposed in the Bono Region

Interior ministry places total ban on carrying arms in communities in the Bono Region

Police renews curfew in Jaman South after renewed tensions



Clashes in Jaman South resulted in death of 2 people in 2020



The Ministry of Interior has reintroduced the 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew in 8 communities in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.



The curfew which took effect on Thursday, June 9, 2022, affects the Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basekrom, Kojokesekrom and Katakyiekrom communities.



In a statement shared on its website which was signed by the sector minister Ambrose Dery, the ministry indicated that the move is to ensure that there is peace in the Jaman South Municipality.

“Government continues to express its appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders and people of the area for their efforts in ensuring peace in the area and urges them to use the established mechanism for the resolutions of all the conflicts and disputes.



“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement by the ministry read.



The ministry on October 18, 2020, imposed a curfew on Drobo, Japekrom and the six other communities in the Jaman South Municipal area after clashes that resulted in the death of two people and injured 14 others through gunshots.



Reports indicate that residents in the municipality are living in fear because of the renewed tension between Drobo and Japekrom.



Read the statement shared by the ministry below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



