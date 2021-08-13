Internal Audit Agency awards Tema Metropolitan Assembly

Alhaji Shehu Awudu Kadri

Source: GNA

The Internal Audit Agency, at the Office of Government Machinery on Thursday awarded the Tema Metropolitan Assembly as the ‘’best head of covered entity that supports internal Audit Unit” MMDA/RCC Category.

The citation of the award, which was presented to Alhaji Shehu Awudu Kadri, stated: “In recognition of your timely implementation of Audit recommendations and your continuous support in the Internal Audit Unit and Audit Committee.”



The awards programme, which was done in Accra also eulogized the Alhaji Shehu Awudu Kadri, the Metropolitan Coordinating Director of the Assembly for carrying out prudent measures in the execution of projects.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after receiving the award, Mr Joseph Korto, Presiding Member of the Assembly said it would boost their morale and energize them to work harder in succeeding years.



“This award will boost our morale and help us to put things in their right perspectives in the coming years that we hope to do even better.”

He gave the assurance that the award would catapult them in their subsequent executions and called on all staff and management members to brace up for future challenges.



Mr Umar Jawula Mohammed, Head of the Internal Audit Unit of the Assembly attributed their performance to prudent measures the Assembly adopted to avoid financial losses.



He said in 2019 for example, no negative findings were found against the Assembly and gave the assurance that they would continue to work hand-in-hand with the Audit Committee to improve Corporate Governance system.