Internal elections: You're letting our party down if all you want is money - NPP MP 'blasts' party members

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, has advised the newly-elected executives as well as the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to assess the national executive aspirants on competence and not how deep their pockets are.

He asked them not to fall for inducements by some of the aspirants as they head to their delegates' conference and vote for them blindly.



The NPP will in July this year hold its national delegates conference to elect national executives and subsequently go into its big contest where they select a Presidential candidate.



The party recently ended its Regional elections with reports about some of the aspirants inducing the delegates with money to win their votes.



Sylvester Tetteh reprimanded the party for allowing monetization in partisan politics to dominate their internal politics.



He cautioned the members to be wary of their indulgence in this "monecracy", noting that electing leaders for the party "should not be on the altar of how much the person can pay you".

"If the person is sharing his/her message and the message is not important to you but what is important to you is how much the person can give you, then you are letting the party down. You are letting the party down, so we plead with them that, as national officers have started picking forms to file their nominations, they should listen to them.



"Critically assess them on the basis of the work they have done for the party and what you think they will be able to do. It should not be based on the person being able to organize and give you resource for that matter. The resource should be human resources the person can mobilize to build the party base. I believe if we do that, it will help our nation's development because if the party is weak, it is from the party," he urged.



The Parliamentarian made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme.



