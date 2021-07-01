Internal wrangling reason why Nana Addo has not appointed CEOs, MMDCEs - Jibril

Mahdi Jibril, Former deputy national organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress

A former deputy national organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril is questioning why President Akufo-Addo has failed to appoint MMDCEs and CEOs of institutions.

He claimed that the President is currently struggling to make the appointments because of internal wranglings in government and the party.



According to him, as compared to the first term where the President said he was in a hurry to make Ghana work, he is struggling to appoint people.



He posited that for seven months, Ghanaians are yet to see the MMDCEs and CEOs. What is happening? What is going on?



He said the President is confused because of the Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten sanctions and the struggle for who to take over from him.

He noted the NPP is not prepared to govern and rather interested in who takes over from Nana Addo.



Mahdi Jibril said the current administration has disappointed Ghanaians and the promises to deliver a leadership of accountability and economic transformation have become a mirage.



On the issue of the public inquiry into the Ejura incident, he asked President Akufo-Addo to with immediate effect implement the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission report so Ghanaians would trust in the inquiry.