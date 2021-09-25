International Community appreciates Akufo-Addo’s good work if Ghanaians don’t – NPP’s Saka Salia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Communication Team, Saka Salia, has said that the international community has shown appreciation to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his efforts in developing the country.

He explained that this was evidenced by the rousing welcome he received in the United States when he addressed the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.



Saka was speaking at a special edition of the Epa Hoa Daben political show’s community engagement programme, dubbed ‘Happy on Wheels’ when he said: “Nana Addo had a rousing welcome from the United Nations in Washington. That welcome defeats all that the naysayers in Ghana are saying.



"They[naysayers] have created the impression that the government is a failure when it is the opposite. Anywhere in the world, Ghana’s name is being touted everywhere as one of the best African countries. But because of politics and propaganda in this country, when the government does something good, people still criticize.”

The NPP communicator posited that in the fourth republic, President Nana Addo’s achievements have been incomparable.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, as leader of Ghana’s delegation to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, gave an address at the session.



Among the issues he touched on, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the use of vaccines as a ‘tool for immigration control will be a truly retrogressive step’.