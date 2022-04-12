International Day for Street Children: Protect and promote rights of especially street children - CRS

Head of Programming at CRS Ghana, Caroline Raes

International Day for Street Children marked

Government urged to support street children



NPOs meet to address daily vulnerabilities of street-connected children



The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Ghana has called on the government and key stakeholders to protect and promote the rights of children, especially street children.



According to the Head of Programming at CRS Ghana, Caroline Raes, this will drive the much-needed improvements in the lives of the vulnerable populations across the country.



Speaking on the International Day for Street Children, the CRS pledged its continued support for the government in ensuring the rights of children are protected.



“CRS Ghana will continue to work to strengthen the capacity of state institutions to drive the much-needed improvements in the lives of the vulnerable populations across the country. We call on Government and key stakeholders to protect and promote rights of children, especially street children,” Caroline Raes said.

She also urged the government to prioritize social interventions that strengthen family systems and social cohesion.



The Department of Social Welfare (DSW) on April 12, 2022, observed International Day for Street Children under the theme: The role of the everyday Ghanaian in addressing the issue of Children in Street Situation.



The event is commemorated to bring attention to the need to address the daily vulnerabilities that street-connected children live with.



It also provides a platform to elevate the voices of millions of children in Ghana and around the world, and for stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the plight of children living off the streets of Ghana.



CRS says it is committed to supporting and partnering DSW to expand access to essential services for street children in Ghana.