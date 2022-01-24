International Day of Education: Politics destroying Ghana’s education –TAG

Dr.Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

The Teachers Alliance Ghana (TAG) has expressed disgust at the high levels of political interferences in the education sector of the economy.

According to the group, the standard of education is gradually going down the abyss because of the high levels of political interference.



The Alliance said the government is forcing policies without any stakeholder engagement down the throat of teachers across the country.



The National Chairman of TAG, Mr. Isaac Ofori said this on the occasion of International Day of Education today, Monday, 24 January 2022 on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5FM.



He said the political interference in the sector has fast deteriorated Ghana’s education at the basic level.

“Soon Ghana will churn out some category of students who cannot read and write stemming from the blatant political interference in the sector,” he warned.



“The political interference is too much and the educational sector has been governed by political policies other than policies fine-tuned by stakeholders,” he bemoaned.



Mr. Ofori noted that students under the current political interference in the education sector are not demonstrating knowledge unlike students in the 80s and ’90s.



He suggested that politicians stop interfering and consult widely before policies affecting the sector are implemented