International Firefighters Day: GNFS expresses worry over mob attacks on personnel

Fire fighters during a parade

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed worry about reports of cases of mob attacks on its personnel as they go about their duties in some parts of the country.

Mr. Julius Kuunuor, Chief Fire Officer, in a statement on International Firefighters Day (IFFD), said “the Management of the service condemns these acts in its entirety.”



He said already, the Service had instituted steps to “delve deeper into specific cases from all angles to find a lasting solution to such acts.”



The Chief Fire Officer, therefore, called on personnel of the Service to take necessary measures to foster rapport between the Service and indigenes within their catchment areas to prevent such unwarranted attacks.



He said: “In spite of our impressive achievements, we have not been spared of the challenges in relation to our mandate. I wish to assure you of the commitment and efforts being made by the Government to address them.”



International Firefighters’ Day celebrated annually on May 4 is a time where the world’s community recognise and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible.

In Ghana, the Day is set aside to herald and appreciate the immense contributions and selfless sacrifices made by firefighters, and a special group of people firefighters proudly associate with.



Mr. Kuunuor congratulated personnel of the GNFS for their tireless and resilient efforts and for sticking to the noble course of saving lives and property from the ravages of fire and other life-threatening situations.



“The individual and collective efforts of each and every one of you have undoubtedly culminated in our achievement so far,” he said.



The statement said firefighters in the country had proven their worth by responding and dealing squarely with all the incidents that had occurred and fallen within their mandate.



Notable among them, the statement added, was the Apeatse Explosion on January 20, 2022, in the Prestea Huni Valley District.

The GNFS said those incidents brought to the fore the risk firefighters had to take for others to be safe at the peril of their lives and the many other negative effects they suffered as a result of the challenging nature of the job.



Ghana’s Chief Fire Officer paid glowing tribute to personnel of the Service who had died in the line of duty and said the Service had grappled with the loss of ADOII Joseph Baidoo of Agona Swedru Fire Station.



“The fatal accident that involved five of our men while responding to a five call on the Kwame Danso-Atebubu road was most regrettable,” he said, adding that the timely intervention of the Sector Minister, the Fire Service Council, and Management ensured that the casualties were flown to Accra for appropriate medical attention.



Mr. Kuunuor urged personnel not to rest on their oars but work harder to achieve their aim, stressing that “ours is to educate; ours is to save lives, and ours is to protect properties".