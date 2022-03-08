International Women's Day: 3 women history makers in 4th republic

These three woman have been great first-achievers in Ghana's 4th republic

We are not going to argue this, but is it not a universally accepted argument that the subject of women and mothers surely tickle some really special spots in people’s lives?

And with today, March 8, 2022, being International Women’s Day, it presents everyone with another unique opportunity to further amplify the contributions of the female race to the growth and advancement of this world.



The global theme for this year’s celebration, as announced by the United Nations, is ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ with the hashtag ‘Breaking the Bias’ also going with it.



As a way of celebrating some of the women who have lived this theme and gone even further to literally smash ceilings that hitherto blocked them, GhanaWeb brings you a listicle of some great women achievers.



In this article, GhanaWeb focuses more on the stories of three women in Ghana’s politics who have particularly made history in Ghana’s current republic, the 4th republic.



Georgina Wood - First female Chief Justice



In Ghana’s judiciary today, the name Georgina Wood now connotes such authority and influence because this woman became the first woman to have ever risen to the high office of the Chief Justice of Ghana.



Having been appointed in 2007 by former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, Georgina Wood became the 12th CJ in Ghana’s history.

Before that, she served as a Justice of the Supreme court for five years (2002–2007), coming from having served as a Circuit and High Court judge on her way up.







Georgina Wood however started her legal career as a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a public prosecutor.



She was awarded the highest national order in 2017 She was sworn into office by the second President John Agyekum Kufuor.



During her tenure as Chief Justice, she swore in three presidents: John Evans Atta Mills, twice swore in John Dramani Mahama, and then the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Georgina Wood retired in June 2017 and was succeeded by another woman, Sophia Akuffo.



Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo - First female Speaker of Parliament

In 2009, Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo made history when she was unanimously elected as the first female Speaker of Parliament in Ghana.



The retired Supreme Court Justice was sworn in by Chief Justice Georgina Wood.



She was also the first female justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, serving from 1991 to 2004 as well as the first woman in the West Africa sub-region to be elected Speaker of Parliament.



Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo was born on March 26, 1937, in Accra.



She did most of her schooling in Cape Coast, St. Mary’s Boarding School, and then she went to the Ola Boarding School.



Joyce Bamford-Addo then proceeded to the Holy Child School, also in Cape Coast, for her secondary education.





Determined to acquire the requisite knowledge to ensure success in life, Bamford-Addo joined the prestigious Inner Temple in the UK for her Law studies. This was with a strong desire to immerse herself in her law studies. She was called to the English Bar in 1961 and practised in the UK for a year before returning to Ghana. She was subsequently called to the Ghana Bar in 1962.



After training as a lawyer in the United Kingdom, she was appointed the Assistant State Attorney and rose to Director of Public Prosecution before becoming a Supreme Court Justice in 1991.



She was succeeded by Edward Doe Adjaho as Speaker of Parliament in 2013.



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare - First female Chief of Staff



Today, the person who plays the role of the coordinator of the supporting staff and the primary Aide-de-Camp of the President of Ghana, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Being the first woman to ever occupy this position after she was appointed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she provides a buffer between the president and other members of the executive who directly report to the presidency.



The Chief of Staff also acts as a confidant and advisor to the president, acting as a sounding board for ideas.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is an economist and a member of the New Patriotic Party.







She was born on June 6, 1948, and hails from Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Home Science from the University of Ghana and a Masters in Food Science from the University of Guelph.



From 1976-1982 she was a lecturer at the University of Ghana in the Department of Food Science and later, she became Head of the Department.



She also worked in the Women in Fisheries project for the United Nations, working in various capacities in Ethiopia, Congo, Uganda, and Namibia.



She is currently serving her second term as Chief of Staff, along with President Akufo-Addo, who is also in his last term as Head of State.