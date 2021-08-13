International Youth Day: GRASAG-GIMPA urges greater investment in youths

Emmanuel Nkrumah-Fotiah

Source: GNA

-The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), branch, has called for greater investments in youth to ensure a better future for them.

A statement issued by Mr Emmanuel Nkrumah-Fotiah, the Public Relations Officer of GRASAG-GIMPA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, to mark International Youth Day, urged the Government to increase agriculture investment as part of efforts to address the teeming youth unemployment situation in the country.



It said strengthening agriculture investment and agricultural systems would ensure food security, sufficiency, availability and affordability.



International Youth Day is commemorated every year on 12 August.



This year's International Youth Day is being observed on the theme "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health".

The statement said investing in entrepreneurial skills development and education, which is a basic human right and a public good, would produce a vibrant skilled labour force for the job market.



It said there was the need for the Government and stakeholders to commit to ensuring that the views, ideas and concerns of the youth were at the centre of decision-making.



“We want the voices of the youth to be heard by policy-makers.”