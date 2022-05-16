Introduce security screening at all malls - Adib Saani reacts to threat of terrorism in Ghana

Security Analyst Adib Saani

Security Analyst Adib Saani has called for the introduction of security screening at all shopping malls in the country to help prevent terrorist attacks in Ghana.



Adib said that it is worrying that only a few public places in the country have security screen centres and urged the state to make it mandatory for shopping centres in the country to have at least a metal detector screening.



In addition to the mall, the security analyst said that all places of worship must have security screening posts.



"It's shocking that there is no screening at the shopping malls in Ghana. The only places persons are screened are the top hotels, and that's it. Government must immediately issue a directive to managers of the malls and other huge shopping centres throughout the country to introduce at least metal detector screening.

"Metal detectors don't cost much. So, if churches and mosques can also spare less than a GH¢1000 each to purchase some, it will help. This will invariably boost security consciousness and get Ghanaians to appreciate the severity of the threat," a statement Adib Saani shared on Facebook on May 14 read.



The security analyst made these comments on the back of the National Security warning churches against possible attacks following the activities of terrorist groups in neighbouring West African countries, with the latest being Togo, where eight soldiers were killed.



The National Security indicated that even though measures have been instituted to forestall these attacks, the churches must also be on alert.



The ministry advised that the churches should install Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) as well as engage the services of accredited private security agencies.



