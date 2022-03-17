Inusah Fuseini explains why he is against current SC ruling

Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has reiterated his stance against the Supreme Court ruling with some justification.

He made the point while he joined Panelists on our Current Affairs Programme FOCUS which discussed the Supreme Court ruling on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers of Parliament and the decision by the Plaintiff Justice Abdulai to go for a review.

“The Speaker is not a member of Parliament. Original vote as used in the Standing Orders is a vote that attaches to an MP. So when they say the Speaker has no original vote, it means he is not a member of Parliament”, he noted.