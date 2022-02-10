Inusah Fuseini rejects plan to covert tollbooths to washrooms

Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central constituency, Inusah Fuseini has rejected a plan to covert tollbooths into washrooms.

He believes that such a move will have dire consequences on the nation.



“It doesn’t make sense for somebody to park his car on the shoulder of the road and get to the middle of the road just to access the washroom?,” he told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday, February 9.



The former Minister for Lands and Natural Resource At what point did the government give approval for the policy? How can I minister open his mouth and make a statement that has dire consequences on the nation?”



The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwesi Amoako-Atta had disclosed that tollbooths across the country would be used to serve another public purpose since the collection of road tolls has been abolished by the government.

Government in its 2022 Budget removed scrapped the collection of tolls across the country. A directive from the sector minister caused the immediate cessation of tolls even before the budget was approved by Parliament, an act many, including the minority in Parliament described as unlawful.



The tollbooths, since the abolishing of the tolls, have been abandoned. This raised concerns in many quarters, with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) urging the government to demolish the structures for the sake of road safety. But it does appear the government has different plans for the abandoned structures.



Mr. Amoako-Attah revealed the tollbooth will be used for public urinals.



“We even want to refurbish all tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for the use by motorists so that we advised them to desist from that practice where sometimes you see cars stopping on the highway and people getting down to wee-wee as we usually see”, he said.