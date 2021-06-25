Invest church monies wisely - Rev Ogbarmey Tetteh

everend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh

Source: GNA

The Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has advised churches to invest their monies wisely to get enough returns to fund activities of the church.

He said doing the work of God required money, and that just as “monies were paid to the Roman soldiers to cover the truth about the resurrection of Jesus Christ so is money required to uncover the truth and spread the gospel.”



Speaking at the second quarterly conference of the National Clergy Association of Ghana (NACAG) in Accra on Thursday, Rev Ogbarmey Tetteh also explained that in getting wealth, one had to work to get money, as well as “to let the money work for him through investment.



However, in investing one's money, people must be able to ask the relevant questions, find the risk involved, and know that the higher the returns, the higher the risk.



He, therefore, advised people to always consider the investment packages with lower risk, by also looking at operators that had been properly licensed by the regulator and have a proven track record.



He said such records could be verified on the Commission’s website. “It pays to invest but all you have to do is to seek information before you invest,” Rev Ogbarmey Tetteh stated.



He mentioned instruments that could be explored for investment purposes as Treasury bills, Fixed deposits, Bonds, and Shares as well as mutual funds, among others.

In opening the conference, Bishop Dr Charles Abban, Executive Director of NACAG, welcomed all the participants from all its regional offices to the meeting and briefed them on the activities of the Association over the two years of its inauguration.



He said within the period, many regional chapters of the Association had been opened, while 50 of its clergymen and women had been ordained as bishops, apostles, evangelists, prophets, pastors, and teachers.



Many of the members out of the 250 membership had also been assisted to register their churches and gazette as marriage officers.



Also, NACAG had acquired a parcel of land at New Amanhyia near Accra, donated by a founding member, and was being prepared for its proposed office complex project.



Dr J.R.K. Mensah, a Founding member of NACAG, encouraged the church leaders to strengthen themselves for the work of God, and also to bring a good reputation of the church to the world.



“God is not looking for supermen to do his work, he is just looking for ordinary people like you to evangelized the world and disciple them into his kingdom,” he said.