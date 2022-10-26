Invest in the future of your employees – SSNIT Director General to employers

SSNIT

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr John Ofori Tenkorang, has urged employers to view their contributions to the scheme as an investment and not a mandatory tax.

Dr Tenkorang made the comments during a breakfast meeting with employers held in Takoradi.



The one-day meeting was held to sensitise employers to the activities of SSNIT and their new policy direction.



According to the SSNIT Director-General, the future of workers is of significant importance, therefore, employers should be interested in securing their employees’ future.



“We are here to let you know how important you are to us and the need to contribute for the future of not only your workers but for you, as well,” Dr Tenkorang explained.

He urged employers to invest in the future of their employees.



“It is not my interest to send any employer to court; that should be clear, but there should be a conscious effort for you to invest in your company and your workers.”



He also introduced an app, which will give employers easy access to pay the contributions of their companies and employees.



He stressed that the country’s best insurance company is SSNIT and implored them to be actively involved in their contributions to the scheme.