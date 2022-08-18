'Invest in the physically challenged' - Obuasi MCE to multinational companies

Hon Adansi-Bonah (right) presenting the items to PwDs

Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the MCE for Obuasi has admonished multinational companies in the country to take a cue from mining giant AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine by investing in the physically challenged in the society.

Hon Adansi-Bonah was speaking at a short ceremony in Obuasi to present start- up kits to graduates who have successfully gone through months of training as part of the Ghana Employment and Social Protection Programme.



The MCE said though government has rolled out several social intervention programmes that support persons living with disability, he charged multinational companies to complement government's efforts by empowering the vulnerable and less privileged in society.



The GESP is an integrated programme being implemented by the government of Ghana with funding from the European Union (EU). The programme is aimed to enhance social protection services for vulnerable population groups and to generate decent employment opportunities with particular attention to the youth and to contribute to inclusive growth in Ghana by strengthening social protection and employment systems in the country.



The MCE after presenting industrial sewing machines, Tables, heavy duty tool boxes to nine (9) selected people who had honed through months of training, advised them not to feel excluded in society.



"Don't look down upon yourselves, remember the saying disability is not inability, be bold and take your rightful places in the society".

Again, Honorable Adansi-Bonah encouraged the graduates to make good use of the tools presented to them to encourage the donors to continue with the program.



Speaking about the criteria for selecting the beneficiaries, Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Municipal Social Welfare officer said, rigorous selection processes were put in place.



He said the requirements included, six(6) Senior High School graduates, four (4) Junior High School graduates, two (2) people with no form of education as well as four (4) physically challenged people.



"After conducting interviews for 26 people who were shortlisted, only 16 people were qualified according to our available criteria but unfortunately only nine (9) of them were able to complete the training"



A beneficiary, Josephine Kuukye, expressed her excitement and lauded the government for introducing the programme. She took the opportunity to advise people living with any form of disability to acquire some employable skills to make them economically independent.