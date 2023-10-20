Invest more in ‘CYTO’ schools – GBA urges gov’t

File photo

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has called for enhanced funding and fairness in the public Basic Education system, highlighting the importance of social justice and equal opportunities for all citizens.

During its press conference held on Wednesday, 18 October 2023, the GBA expressed its concerns about persistent issues affecting the public basic school system.



These issues included crumbling infrastructure, insufficient furniture, and delayed delivery of teaching and learning materials.



The association also shed light on the disturbing phenomenon of “schools under trees,” where students receive their education in open spaces due to the absence of proper classrooms.



While the GBA acknowledged the government's successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy since 2017, which has expanded access to secondary education in Ghana, it expressed dismay at the perceived discrimination against Public Basic Education.



The GBA cited an analysis by Mr Kofi Asare of the policy think-tank Africa Educational Watch, who identified disparities in budget allocations between Free SHS and Basic education.

According to the GBA, the underinvestment in Public Basic Schools disproportionately affects students from disadvantaged and impoverished backgrounds, perpetuating the notion of “elite freeloading” within the country's education system.



The association also pointed out the imbalance in Ghana's education system, where state-run Basic Schools are perceived as lower in quality, while the state arguably owns the best Secondary Schools and Universities.



The GBA stressed the urgency of closing the gap between Public Basic and Senior High Schools, characterising the existing disparity as a “blemish on our collective conscience as a nation.” The association called on the government to make substantial investments in the infrastructure of public basic schools, also known as “CYTO” schools, to address the infrastructure deficiency and enhance the quality of teaching and learning at this level.



The GBA believes that such efforts will equip children at the basic level with the essential foundational skills needed for their future and facilitate a seamless transition to take advantage of the Free SHS policy.



Additionally, the GBA emphasised that these actions would align with the social justice component of the Free SHS policy, ensuring that public school education remains accessible to the underprivileged and marginalized segments of society.