Invest more in soul winning – Rev Frimpong Manso

Reverend Dr Paul Frimpong Manso

Source: GNA

Reverend Dr Paul Frimpong Manso, the immediate past Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, has advised churches to channel a chunk of their finances on soul-winning.

He expressed concerns about the way and manner churches channelled more of their finances on building edifices instead of evangelism and missions.



Rev. Dr Frimpong Manso made the call during the launch of the Ghana version of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church in April 2023 at the Independence Square in Accra.



The Global Crusade with Kumuyi began as an online ministry on social media during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021.



Rev. Dr Frimpong Manso said” I am so sad churches use their monies to build monuments, to buy equipment that would not last, do all other things yet don’t even use five percent of their budget on evangelism. And some pastors have been serving for forty, fifty to sixty years with titles yet, they forget the word that tells them to do the work of an evangelist”.



Pastor Edward Kofi Duodu, the National Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church Ghana, said the upcoming GCK in Ghana is a concerted effort to win more people in Ghana and beyond into Christianity as commanded by Jesus Christ.

The crusade will also be broadcast through social media and other modern means of communication aside from the physical gathering.



“The GCK is a ready vehicle to actualise the vision of reaching the world with the Gospel of salvation through the power of technology and modern-day channels of communication such as YouTube, Facebook and all those means,” Pastor Doudo added.



Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an International Evangelist and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, in an interview with the GNA, called on churches in Ghana to join forces and support the upcoming GCK crusade.



The Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) which is led by the popular Nigerian preacher, founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide, Dr William Folorunsho Kumuyi has been held in several Nigerian cities and 150 other countries.



The event has recorded up to over 150,000 attendees and featured prominent figures such as Olusegun Obasanjo, a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria speaking at the event.