Invest your energy in your mismanaged media houses – Blakk Rasta tackles Duffour

Dr. Kwabena Duffour

Radio personality, Blakk Rasta believes that Dr. Kwabena Duffour should not even habour the thought of becoming the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and subsequently becoming President of Ghana.

He says Dr Kwabena Duffour failed woefully at managing a media entity and therefore has no impetus to even have the thought of leading Ghana as President.



Blakk Rasta was speaking on Accra-based 3FM when he made this known.



“Duffour who has not been able to manage his own radio stations and media houses, yet running around and doing Ahotor. Are we crazy? My brother you have a media house that you are unable to manage, people are not being paid, 17 months, no salaries. 90% of all your big heads have left, you want to come and manage Ghana, are you crazy?

“You have media houses like start, Kasapa and others where workers have not been paid and you go around donating laptops when your workers need those laptops and other things, you are not able to manage this and you come and tell us you want to be President. Ghana is not a serious nation and Duffour wants to be President. Ghana must be sick to look in that direction,” he said.



Dr Kwabena Duffour who is the founder of the defunct UniBank has said that he will contest for the flagbearership position in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when nominations are opened.



He believes that he is the best man to lead the political party to victory after John Dramani Mahama failed twice to secure the seat for the party.