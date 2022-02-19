Investigate Abronye’s accusation that Mahama was involved in the death of a Police – A Plus to IGP

Highlife artist Kwame Asare Obeng

Highlife artist Kwame Asare Obeng has petitioned the IGP to investigate an allegation made by Kwame Baffoe that John Dramani Mahama was involved in the death of a Police officer.



Asare Obeng, who is popularly known as A Plus, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) should also investigate Abroye’s claim that ex-President Mahama was also involved in the US$15 million corruption scandal.



Kwame Baffoe, popularly called Abronye, is reported to have said that the former president was involved in the embezzlement of US$15 million meant for the development of the Western Region.



Abronye also allegedly said the police officer who was investigating the embezzlement was murdered on the instruction of Mahama to thwart the investigation and that he (Abronye) had evidence of dis crimes.

In that petition to the IGP, A Plus said since Abronye said he had evidence of these crimes, it will be prudent for the police to conduct a full-scale investigation and invite him (Abronye) to present the evidence.



“In a fragile democracy such as our beloved country, these sorts of allegations should not be allowed to fester. It is, therefore, my hope that your good office will investigate these claims to establish their veracity: and if it turns out that the claims are without basis, further hope that your office will institute criminal action against Kwame Baffoe for the publication of false news or offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, Abronye, who is the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, was recently detained by the police after accusing Mahama of piloting a coup.



He has since been granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 100,00 and he is due for court on March 9, 2022.



