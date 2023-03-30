Investigate Minority MPs over approval of new ministers – Prestea MP to NDC leadership

Member of Parliament for Prestea-Huni-Valley, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe

The Member of Parliament for Prestea-Huni-Valley, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe has urged the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to investigate Minority MPs who went against the party’s orders to approve six new ministers appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Last Friday, over 30 NDC MPs went against the stance of the party, further adding to the already bloated Ministerial appointments of the President.



On NDC social media group platforms, all kinds of curses were rained on these MPs by party supporters.



Former President John Dramani Mahama among other NDC bigwigs condemned the Minority MPs who betrayed the will of the party.



As some Minority MPs have gone on social media to condemn their colleagues and exonerate themselves, Robert Cudjoe believes the party has to fish out the MPs who betrayed the party.



“The voting was a clear opportunity for some of us who have nowhere to go whether in power or in opposition to show our unflinching support to the party,” he said while condemning his colleagues who approved the ministers.



“National executives must investigate and bring out the people [Minority MPs] who betrayed us in that way,” the freshman MP told Prince Minkah in an interview on Dwaboase on Power FM.

Like him who rejected all the nominees, Cudjoe said the condemnation from the grassroots of the NDC and a section of the public targeted at all the Minority MPs is unfair.



MP Cudjoe’s call for the investigation to be conducted is to separate his colleagues who voted to approve the ministerial nominees of the NPP government from those who stood by the party and rejected the new appointees.



He explained that he joined the NDC before running for the office of an Assembly Member in his electoral area years back.



“I have been a Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea and an MP on the ticket of the NDC so there’s no way I could have gone against the NDC’s directive,” he stated.



Robert Cudjoe is disappointed in his other colleagues who defied party orders to approve the president’s nominees to add to the large size of the Akufo-Addo administration at the time the country faces an economic crisis.



He believes “an investigation into the unfortunate incident” to find the MPs who engaged in what the NDC terms as “will treachery” will put the matter to rest.