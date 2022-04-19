Investigate Serwaa Broni’s human rights abuse claims against Akufo-Addo – UPSA-TEIN to parliament

Serwaa Broni in a pose with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Serwaa Broni accuses the president of causing her trauma

Ghanaian based in Canada alleges staged robbery by national security



UPSA-TEIN wants alleged human rights abuse against president investigated



The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) branch of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), has appealed to the parliament of Ghana to cause an investigation into allegations made against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by a Ghanaian woman based in Canada.



According to the group affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress, the alleged human rights abuse of Evelyn Aidoo alias Serwaa Broni carried out by some National Security operatives is an act that has brought Ghana’s presidency into disrepute and must therefore be investigated.



“TEIN UPSA has noticed with great concern the news making headlines on all social media platforms about an interview held between Kevin Taylor and Evelyn Serwaa Broni on allegations of President Akuffo Addo using state security to threaten the life of Serwaa Broni after bringing to an end their long-standing relationship. In fact, yesterday was a day of melancholy and utterly disgraceful to the high seat of the president.

“The presidency has been brought into disrepute by the actions of the president and if we were to be in a serious country, the president should be facing impeachment by now, especially when the 1992 constitution of Ghana has expressly stated in article 69(1)(b)(i) that the president should be removed if he conduct himself in a manner which brings or is likely to bring the high office of President into disrepute, ridicule or contempt,” UPSA-TEIN in a statement signed by its Secretary, Rashid Ibrahim said.



Serwaa Broni in a recent interview with American-based social commentator, Kevin Taylor, rehashed her allegations of a staged robbery on her by National Security Operatives, who she claimed were after pictures, videos and other documents evidencing her relationship with the president.



According to her, the incident left her with a traumatic experience which she and her lawyers have been fighting for compensation.



But according to UPSA-TEIN, the claims by Serwaa Broni go beyond mere allegations as she has produced pieces of evidence to make a case of the president abusing his office using state security.



“Despite the above, after watching the one-hour interview, TEIN UPSA has noticed some elements of human rights violations against the person of Evelyn Serwaa Broni (the alleged sidechick of president Akuffo Addo). Loud Silence Media is a big platform and its coverage extent to every corner of the world making the world become conscious about these violations which has the tendency to dim the reputation of the democracy we are known for. These human right violations engineered by the president of the republic against a citizen of Ghana should not be viewed as a mere statement built upon intuition but rather, there exist empirical evidence to substantiate the case of the victim,” the group said.

Condemning the alleged abuse based on the fight against violence perpetrated against women, the student's political group called on the parliament of Ghana to institute an inquiry into the allegations against the president while demanding justice for Serwaa Broni.



“We are by this release, appealing to our members of Parliament, to as a matter of urgency call for an inquiry into this alleged human right abuse perpetrated by the president of Ghana against a citizen of Ghana and bring justice to the victim. The presidency has already been engulfed in a clamour of shame but let us not lean on the sexual appetite of our president to wash our dirty linen in public for the international community to know what we have been spending our foreign loans on to exasperate their willingness not to give more. The harm has already been caused let us seek justice for the victim, Evelyn Serwaa Broni (The alleged De facto wife of president Akuffo Addo),” it said.







Watch Serwaa Broni's interview with Kevin Taylor below:



