Investigate US$200 million pro-LGBTQI cash – Foh-Amoaning to government

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning

Frontline Advocates of the bill on Proper Human Sexuality and Ghanaian Family Values have called for a probe into huge sums of money given to the government under the Central Country Mechanism.

According to the Coalition, the funding forms part of a back door approach by some Western Countries on funding LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana.



The Coalition made the call during the Annual Lectures by the Christian Service University College held in Kumasi on the 8th November 2021.



This year’s Public Lecture brought together legal brains, the clergy, and medics to discuss various arguments ‘for’ and ‘against” the passage of the bill on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values – currently under consideration on the floor of Parliament.



The Coalition is pointing to a US$200 million Central Country Mechanism funding for the purchase of condoms and lubricants among other activities; should be flagged and investigated.



The Executive Director for the Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Dr. Moses Foa Amoaning disclosed that his outfit has intelligence the LGBTQI+ community is already funding propaganda campaigns being championed to misinform the public and the global community about the bill.

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning described countries behind it as cultural imperialists whose activities are an affront to the values and laws of the country



“A lot of these things that are going on is part of the cultural imperialist mode, I have talked about the criminalization of polygamy. We say we like it and we are not chasing you and criminalizing it. So why are you trying to force this (LGBTQI) on us?



“By the way, the amount of money coming into the country you have no idea about, under a program called Central Country Mechanism 200 million dollars have been pumped into Ghana. Out of the amount 30 million is being used to buy condoms and lubricants,” he disclosed.



While calling on the national leadership to stand against cultural imperialism, Moses Foh-Amaoning said the excuse by the Ghana AIDS Commission on the cash is untenable if they really want to fight HIV/AIDS in the country.



The coalition is accusing Western countries including the United States, Germany, Canada, Great Britain, and the Netherlands of using the backdoor to fund LGBTQI+ activism in certain communities in the country.

A Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur who also addressed the gathering recounted the dire medical conditions that persons with other sexual orientations are bound to experience.



According to him, cardinal diseases persons with such orientations suffer are bowel incontinence, depression, mental disorders, and HIV/AIDs.



He underscored the need for the Bill to be passed to protect society from the practice, while protecting and providing help for victims of LGBTQI+ orientations.