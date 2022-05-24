5
Investigate circumstances under which Sir John acquired Achimota, Ramsar land - Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini Former NDC MP Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former lawmaker calls for transparent investigation into Sir John’s land acquisition

Government declassifies portions of Achimota forest reserve

Lands Commission says no records of Sir John owning Achimota Forest land

The former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has called on the Ministry of Lands to investigate circumstances under which Sir John acquired the parcel of pieces of land he Willed to his beneficiaries.

According to him, this investigation must be transparent because it could have consequences on his credibility as a minister while at it.

“I think the beginning of it is to investigate the circumstances under which Sir John acquired the parcel of pieces of land in the Achimota forest. And also, the circumstances under which he acquired parts of the Ramsar site which is a protected site as well.

“Both sites; the Achimota forest and the Ramsar site come under the jurisdiction of the forestry commission. So, it is important we understand the circumstances under which the former chief executive officer acquired those properties,” Asaaseradio.com quoted the former lawmaker as having said.

He added that, “I expect the lands ministry to be transparent in the way it carries out the investigation because that could have consequences on the credibility of what he’ll be doing.

Sir John's Will has dominated media discussions since documents were released over the weekend, showing that he had bequeathed lands located in the Achimota Forest enclave to some beneficiaries.

The outrage also stems from the fact that it is barely a week after the government's Executive Instrument 144, that declassifies portions of the Forest reserve also became topical.

Government said it was releasing portions of the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family of Accra.

Sir John, who also served as a one-time CEO of the Forestry Commission, died two years ago of Coronavirus. His one-time aide, Charles Owusu has lamented how the deceased is being dragged even in death.

