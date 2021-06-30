Investigate murder of Kaaka, two others at Ejura – Mahama to govt

Ex President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on government to initiate an investigation into the murder of social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka and the subsequent killing of two others by security forces in Ejura on Tuesday, June 29.

Mr. Mahama in a statement wondered why a military officer was seen in a viral video shooting into protestors in an attempt to restore calm.



“I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed. I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist.



“I urgently call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura. There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others,” Mahama noted.



Backgroun



At least two people were shot dead in a clash between police and protesters at Ejura in the Ashanti region on Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters had hit the streets over the killing of a social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka who was attacked by a mob over his social media activism. The police and military were dispatched to restore order.



Four others are also in critical condition after they were shot by the joint security personnel.



One of the victims, according to the Ejura Government Hospital medical superintendent, was brought in dead to the facility while the other died 10 minutes after arrival.



According to police, witness accounts show that Ibrahim Muhammed was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 am on Sunday, 27th June 2021.



He was subsequently rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he died on Monday afternoon.

Ibrahim Muhammed was known to be a vocal person on local and national issues using his Facebook page.



Reports suggest he was a member of the Economic Fighters League and recently the #FixTheCountry movement.



Earlier threats to his life were reported to the police but no action has yet been taken, reports say.



A statement by the protest group said the Police rather warned the deceased to be cautious of his utterances which were deemed to be making the government unpopular.