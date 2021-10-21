Investigation into Shatta Wale’s ‘fake’ gun attack will be impartial - Police

Shatta Wale is facing cahrges including dissemination of false news

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that it will ensure that the prosecution of dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah a. k. a. Shatta Wale and four others in spreading fake news and causing fear and panic, will be impartial.



The police in a statement announcing the decision by an Accra Circuit Court to commit the artiste and the others to a one-week remand sentence, also stated that it will also ensure that its investigation into the case will be impartial.



“A court in Accra has today Thursday, 21st October, 2021, remanded Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly referred to as Shatta Wale and three others into prison custody for a week.

“They were remanded following a request by the police for their continued detention due to ongoing investigations on their alleged involvement in the publication of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.



“Impartial investigations into the matter shall continue,” the police statement said.



Background



For the next week, Shatta Wale and three others, who are facing the law over the publication of false news, will be in the custody of the police, following a court order.



Shatta Wale is facing charges for the publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

His accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif and Eric Venator have also been charged with abetment of crime to which they all pleaded not guilty.



Meanwhile, Prophet Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as ‘Jesus Ahoufe’ of the New Life Kingdom Chapel is to also appear in court today for being the one who prophesied that Shatta Wale would be shot and killed on October 18, 2021.



It was this prophecy that prompted the dancehall artiste to prank the country, a thing he eventually admitted to having done because he felt his life was threatened.



The case has been adjourned to October 26, 2021.