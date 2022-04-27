Investigation on cause of Opera Square Cinema inferno commences

The building is currently fragile with cracks

Investigations to ascertain the cause of a fire that swept through a two-storey building at the Opera Square in Accra have commenced, spearheaded by the Ghana National Fire Service.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer and Head of Public Relations at the Ghana National Fire Service, Timothy Osafo-Affum noted that they dispatched personnel and fire tenders from various parts of Accra, including Trade Fair, Accra City, Ghana Armed Forces, and others to douse the inferno, according to Ghanaian Times.

The large fire which is reported to have happened late in the afternoon of Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Central Business District in Accra consumed goods of traders in the building including shoes, bags, and other combustibles.



No casualties were however recorded.



Some traders in an interview with the Ghanaian Times – A print media, hinted at welding activities by some persons in the building, to be the cause of the fire that led to them counting their losses on a day meant for transacting businesses.



These traders pleaded with the Ghana National Fire Service to accelerate action on their investigations while some other persons asked city authorities to demolish the now-fragile structure owing to cracks the building has developed after the fire. They noted that it is danger-in-waiting, posing a threat to other traders operating in the area.