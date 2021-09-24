Investigations launched into death of Tweneboa Koduah SHS student

The deceased, Edward Duut, 19, is a final year student

The Ghana Police Service says it is yet to uncover the circumstances that led to the dead of a final year student of the Tweneboa Koduah Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Edward Duut, 19, was reported to have scaled a wall when he and other students tried escaping during checks by one of their teachers.



The students were supposed to be in their classrooms for prep at the time, according to the Kumawu District Police Commander, DSP Agyemang Prempeh.



“At the particular time, the deceased was sleeping [instead of being at prep]. When he heard the noise [from his colleagues], he also woke up, followed them and scaled the wall. He did not land very well and his head hit the gutter under the wall, and he sustained some injuries,” he said.

He was then rushed to the Kumawu Polyclinic, after a report to the school’s headmaster, where he later died.



The family of the deceased has since been informed and has identified the body.



“As of now, investigations are going on, and the place is very calm,” DSP Agyemang Prempeh told Citi FM.