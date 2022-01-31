Investigations underway to identify victims affected during the Apiate explosion

A good percentage of residents were displaced after the explosion

Source: GNA

Investigations are underway to identify victims affected during the Apiate explosion with the appointment of some opinion leaders to assist in the identification exercise.

Dr. Isaac Dasmani, the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Chief Executive, revealed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency and said Apiate’s population was about 857, hence the number should not exceed 900 people.



"Now we are registering over 1000 people since some relatives of the victims have decided to join them here. We have a list of the registered individuals from the day of the incident and that would be used to distribute any items we receive," he said.



"We are going to ensure that the available resources are efficiently used to support those genuinely affected".

The MCE warned those who had joined their family members in the camp to benefit from the relief items to desist from such practice.



A 21-member committee has been set up to help manage the relief camp, he said, adding that the committee would work in areas such as health, the welfare of the residents, security, distribution of resources, and fund management.



Dr. Dasmani encouraged the committee members to work as a team and let transparency and accountability prevail in their daily activities.