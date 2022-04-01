Investigative journalism is dangerous but if done well it can take you places - Manasseh Azure to NGIJ fellows

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh says there is danger in practicing investigative journalism

Manasseh admits he is sometimes afraid of doing investigative journalism



MFWA trains 10 fellows in investigative journalism



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has urged the first fellows of the MFWAs Next Generation Investigative Journalism Fellowship programme to work with professionalism.



Manasseh encouraged the fellows to strive to do their work well because, despite the dangers, investigative journalism can lead them to higher opportunities.



“It isn’t true that some of us are not afraid or there is no danger, the danger is there but you will survive it … if you do this work and you do it well, you will go places,” he said at an event to mark the passing out of the fellows.



Also, the investigative journalist told the fellows that with their training they will become better investigative reporters.

“As I sat through, I was envying these ten people and for a good reason. I did my first degree and did my second degree in journalism but I never had the opportunity to learn investigative journalism, so I suspect they will be able to do better investigation than some of us who did not have the opportunity to learn.



“And I also said this is the best moment to learn investigative reporting because a lot of journalists and media houses are shying away from critical journalism and so when you do this and you do it well you stand out,” he said.



On his part, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, said the NGIJ Fellowship which is funded by DW Academy is an initiative by the foundation to groom the next generation of journalists by helping them to “acquire the requisite skills, mindset, integrity and passion to do critical, fact-based and solutions-oriented journalism.”



The first cohort of the NGIJ Fellowship made up of 10 young Ghanaian journalists passed out at the event.



The fellows went through a five-month training and mentorship programme and received training in data journalism, mobile journalism, fact-checking as well as the process of applying for information at the Right to Information (RTI) Commission.