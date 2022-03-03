Investments in education are a key priority for my government – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government intends to deepen the education of the population so as to attain the industrialisation objective.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the independence day awards ceremony ahead of the 65th Independence Day celebration, in Accra on Wednesday, March 2.



“Investments in education are a key priority for my government. The government intends to deepen the education of our population so as to attain our industrialisation objective.



“This means there will be increasing emphasis in our education system on science and technology education and technical and vocational training.



“In addition to the ongoing construction of the Accra STEM Academy, the government has commenced the construction of 20 science, technology, engineering and mathematics centres across the country with all twenty-eight at various stages of completion.



“The completion of nine model senior high schools across the country is imminent. This year the government will expand the free senior high school programme to cover all first-year students in public TVET institutions.”

“Government believes that knowledge and talent are not for the rich and privileged alone and that free education widens the gates of opportunities to every child, especially those whose talents are arrested because of poverty.



“At this point in our history, we are determined, in spite of the difficulties, to complete the transformation of the country into a modern, 21st century nation that remains distinctly and uniquely Ghanaian. It is for this reason that investments in our educational system are a key priority for my government,” he stressed.



