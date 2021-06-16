Invigilators help students cheat in exams hall - Africa Education Watch report

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare

• Invigilators have been cited for aiding students to copy in examination halls

• This was revealed in a new report from Africa Education Watch



• The Education Policy Research and Advocacy Organization has called on the Ministry of Education to bring to book the perpetrators



A new report released by the Africa Education Watch shows that some invigilators contributed to the examination malpractices recorded in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare while making a presentation on the report said these invigilators connived with the policemen at various centres to carry out the unlawful act.



He stated that these invigilators dictate answers to students from a mobile phone, citing a maths teacher at the Kade SHTS named Evans Yeboah as an example.



Mr Asare furthered that 9 WAEC officials were also arrested at Christ Ambassador school at Dansoman during the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

"An example of malpractice involving invigilators was the incident at Kade (Eastern Region) where a Mathematics teacher in Kade Senior High Technical School, Mr. Evans Yeboah, was interdicted by the GES for taking a snapshot of the Integrated Science question paper and sending same outside for an accomplice to solve and smuggle back to him via WhatsApp. According to the GES, he was found dictating the solutions on the phone to the candidates," Mr Asare said.



"In another incident, the media also reported nine (9) WAEC supervisors and a dispatcher who were arrested for their roles in leaking question papers. The dispatcher was to deliver exam papers to seven examination centres along his route. At the Christ Ambassador School of Excellence in Dansoman, Accra, which was the first centre on his route, he, together with the supervisors' connivance, took photos of the question papers and shared them to a WhatsApp group."



He, therefore, called on the Ministry of Education to beyond the usual interdiction of offenders and prosecute them.



Read the full report below



