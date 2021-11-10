Invite ECOWAS to probe conduct of 2020 elections - Mahama dares EC

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has stated that he was prepared to help with the investigation into his alleged 1 million ballot-stuffing during the 2020 polls.

According to him, he was ready to assist investigative bodies to probe his claims that the Electoral Commission thumb printed one million ballot papers to favour President Nana Addo Dankwa in the 2020 presidential election.



The former president was speaking on Power Fm as part of his Tour of the Greater Accra Region.



He wondered if the Ghana Police Service could do a good job in investigating the matter and bringing finality to it.



In his view, an independent body such as ECOWAS can probe the matter and bring finality to the issue, assuring that he is ever ready to assist with investigations.



Background



“ECOWAS has what it takes to investigate the matter,” Mr Mahama said, “I will swear under oath and testify.”

The Electoral Commission (EC) recently called on the Police to investigate claims made by former President John Mahama that the commission thumb printed one million ballot papers to favour President Nana Addo Dankwa.



At the Let the Citizens Know series held in Accra Monday afternoon (October 25), the EC described the claim by the former President as “false and untrue”.



They also asserted that it would be in the public interest for the police to initiate a full-scale investigation that would require Mr Mahama to provide evidence to the claim he made.



The Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, who addressed the press conference said “The former President has said the EC thumb printed one million ballot papers for the President of the Republic. This is untrue, and it is a great matter that undermines the credibility of the electoral system and should not be ignored.”



“We see that our silence on this matter has dire consequences on public confidence in the Commission, and we want the police to investigate it,” he said.