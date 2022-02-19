Invite Ken Agyapong to provide evidence that Mahama killed J. B. Danquah – Mahmoud Osman urges IGP

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Ken Agyapong should be prosecuted if statements he made about Mahama are false, Osman



A private businessman, Mahmoud Osman, has petitioned the IGP to investigate Ken Agyapong for alleging that Ex-President John Dramani Mahama was responsible for the murder of J. B. Danqua.



According to Osman, given the seriousness of the allegation, the Ghana Police Service must investigate whether the allegations are true or false.



Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, in 2019, alleged that former MP for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah Adu, was killed by some members close to former President Mahama because he [Danquah] had naked pictures of the then-president.



He also alleged that “they (persons close to Mahama) killed both the lady (who had the affair with Mahama) and her Nigerian boyfriend after they got the information that J.B. Danquah Adu was the one who sent her.”

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Osman said it is his hope the IGP will conduct a full investigation on the claims made by Ken Agyapong and if the allegations were false, the MP must be prosecuted.



“It is my prayer that your office will give this petition the necessary attention it deserves and investigate these claims to ascertain their truth or otherwise."



“I also pray that your office will institute criminal proceedings against Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, if your investigations reveal that the Honorable MP's claims were without merit,” he said.



Read full petition of Mahmoud Osman below:



