Invite us home to make Ghana railway better — UK based Ghanaian engineer to gov’t

Source: SVTV Africa

CEO of ASIL Logistics, Zaidan Suleman has suggested to the government of Ghana to invite Ghanaians abroad who possess knowledge of railway systems abroad to come home and transform the railways in the country.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Zaidan indicated that due to poor maintenance culture, the monies invested in roads and railroads go to waste. Zaidan added that if he will be glad to work on the railroad in Ghana if he is given a shot.



“We need to maintain it. You allow the Chinese to construct the whole line but invite us to see to the maintenance of it. The government should get people like us who have the technical know-how to come and maintain the railway. Otherwise, the money spent on it will be wasted because it is always used so there will be cracks,” he said.



According to Zaidan, some of the railways in London are over a hundred years old. The trick, he says is maintenance.



He mentioned that about “3 million people use the Uk railway in a day. Imagine the amount of money the government makes. The Ghanaian government could have done it properly and gotten more money from it. It bothers me and I wish I'll be heard by the government.”

AZIL Logistics is a construction/ engineering company based in the UK that works mostly on railroads as well as the renovation of houses.



Kindly watch the full interview below.



