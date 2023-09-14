Inviting Kan Dapaah to leaked tape committee hearing wrong – Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa

A security analyst, Adam Bonaa has stated that the invitation to National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah to appear before the Committee hearing the leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is wrong.

This comes on the back of the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah refusing to furnish the Parliamentary Committee probing leaked tape on the plot to remove IGP with details of investigations undertaken by his outfit.



Kan Dapaah was invited by the committee to speak to the status of investigations undertaken by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) after the tape went viral.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the security analyst stated that the committee should have been advised against inviting the National Security Minister.



“We have the whistle blowers Act so whether you know who recorded, who didn’t record it and who leaked it is inconsequential. The whistle blowers Act actually protects these people. So if you go out there and take these people’s names, identity, if you have them and you put them out into the public domain through parliament that will be an affront on the laws.

“Anybody who does that, that would be criminal. So for me when I heard Atta Akyea calling for National Security, I ask do we know what we are talking about. It looks like somebody is not telling Atta Akyea and the Committee that you can’t do that. The Americans will not do it, the British will not do it. No nation that has proper security set up in a democracy will do that,” Mr. Bonaa stated.



But at a behind closed doors hearing on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the National Security Minister said the report of the NIB is classified and thus cannot be made public.



Addressing the media after proceedings, Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea disclosed the full unedited original audio recording has been delivered by former Northern Regional Chairman of NPP Bugri Naabu.



The Abuakwa South MP further revealed when the committee resumes its in-camera hearings on October 3, witnesses will be cross examined as the indicted senior officers are expected to prove their claims against the IGP.