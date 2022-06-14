0
Menu
News

Involve women farmers in agricultural value chain – Farmer

Ivorian Women Farmers More women need to venture into the farming business

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Mrs Mary Nandi, a farmer from the Oti Region has advised agricultural sector players to design value chain programmes with gender-equitable principles to foster both competitive and gender equality goals to enhance poverty reduction impacts.

She called for the involvement of women farmers in the agribusiness value chain to enhance their livelihood.

Mrs Nandi urged the government to support women to strengthen the agribusiness value chain from farm to retail, input provision, production, post-harvest processing, transportation, marketing, and sales through essential investments.

She was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

Mrs Nandi said the low participation of women farmers in demanding management roles in rural markets had resulted in their inability to access private-sector organised markets as part of the value chain.

She said most women farmers in the country were less likely to participate in activities of marketing on account of limited freedom of movement, low access to infrastructure, information, and networks.

She called on stakeholders to create sustainable, competitive and equitable value chains, which would assist women farmers.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Related Articles: