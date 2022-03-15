Irate ECG workers kick against extension of MD’s tenure

Sources say KIA owes ECG close to GHC49 million

Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana have kicked against the extension of the tenure of Managing Director, Kwame Agyemang Budu, warning the company will go bankrupt soon as it struggles for office stationery such as A4 sheets.

According to the workers, even though the MD has reached his mandatory retirement age of 60 there are moves to extend his stay in office.



Such a move the workers are warning will spell doom for the company given the level of mismanagement that has taken place under his leadership.



Addressing the media, the General Secretary for the Public Utility Workers Union, Michael Adumatta Nyamekye cautioned that the nation will soon be plunged into darkness should President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ECG board fail to act immediately as the company will go bankrupt.



Mr. Adumatta also accused the board chairman of ECG Kelly Gadzekpo of usurping the powers of the MD for the selfish interests of board members.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected power to the Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport and other offices of the Ghana Airports Company over unpaid bills.



The disconnection exercise was undertaken by a National task force of the ECG Monday after the KIA failed to pay their indebtedness to the power distribution company.



Sources say KIA owes ECG close to GH¢49 million.



An attempt by the management of the KIA to pay the debt by cheque when the disconnection exercise was underway was rejected by the task force.