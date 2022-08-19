Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle 

Some cattle killed by the irate youth

Source: GNA

The irate youth of Adoe, a farming community in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region, has descended on Fulani herdsmen in the area and killed several cattle.

The aggrieved youth, who wore red headgear and armbands, said the influx of the nomads in the area had been worrying because their cattle were causing extensive destruction to their farms and produce.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adoe, Nana Amoah I, the chief of the town, said the animals had destroyed maize, yam and cassava farms, saying the cattle in the area numbered more than 7,000.



He said the destructive activities of the herdsmen, who wielded cutlasses and other offensive weapons, had created fear and panic in the area, saying many farmers were even afraid to go to their farms.

Mr. Issahaku Sulemana, the Assemblyman for Adoe Electoral Area, told the GNA the community informed the Municipal Assembly, but the nomads and their cattle kept arriving in the area, saying "we have no other option than to drive them away by ourselves".



Meanwhile, some resident farmers in the area said they lived in fear of reprisal from the Fulani herdsmen, who escaped and left their animals in the area and, therefore, appealed for military protection.