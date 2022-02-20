Irregular supply of premix fuel hampering artisanal fishing - Nana Kweigya

Fisherfolk transferring pre-mix fuel | File photo

Source: GNA

The Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG) says the irregular supply of Premix Fuel is hampering the work of artisanal fishers.

According to the Association, premix fuel has been in short supply since the beginning of the year.



The situation the Association indicated has worsened the plight of artisanal fishers, who were already going through difficult times due to the near-collapse of artisanal fisheries.



This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the National President of the Association, Nana Kweigya and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.



The statement said, “the inadequate supply coupled with the high level of politicisation of the sale has been the source of all the problems that artisanal fishers encountered with the acquisition and use of premix fuel.”



It noted that the planned automation of the distribution and sale of premix fuel by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development was a welcoming one and lauded the Ministry and the National Premix Committee for the effort.



It, however, added that the fundamental problem of inadequate and erratic supply and the high level of politicisation must be addressed to allow the automation system to function to the fullest.

The statement expressed concern that “in the current state of artisanal fisheries where fishers make very little or no catch after several fishing expeditions, any upward price adjustment will further burden fishers and market women.”



The Association realised that increasing the price of pre-mix fuel to GHC10 per gallon will have dire consequences on artisanal fishers.



“As an Association of Gear and Canoe, we do not support the call to increase the price of premix fuel to GHC10 per gallon.



The release appealed to the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Chairman of the National Premix Fuel Committee to engage canoe owners on any planned increase in the price of premix fuel.



The association also called for a stakeholder engagement to find a lasting solution to the problems associated with the distribution and sale of premix fuel.